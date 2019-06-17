Ms. Addie Mae Edwards, age 56, of Rome, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at a local hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service hour on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.