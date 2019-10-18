Mrs. Oneida Anne Adams, age 85, of Rome, GA, passed away Thursday morning, October 17, 2019. A native of Rome and Floyd County, Mrs. Adams was born July 7, 1934, daughter of the late Eustace and Julia Helen Busby Carter. She had lived most all her life in Rome and was a longtime member of Sherwood Forest Baptist Church. Mrs. Adams had worked in banking for over 30 years and retired in the early 1990s. She enjoyed taking rides and spending time with her dog, Lita. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Adams was preceded in death by her first husband, T.J. Waits, and her second husband, H. Wilson Adams, on January 11, 2011, whom she married August 3, 1968. A son, Eddie Raiden Waits, and a daughter, Sonda Wilene Adams, also preceded her in death. Mrs. Adams is survived by two daughters, LuAnn Williams of Rome, and Pamela Adams and her husband, Johnny Patrick of Peachtree City, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Kirk and Leigh Ann Adams of Rome. Eight grandchildren also survive. Funeral services for Mrs. Adams will be Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Hayes, Dr. Ralph Jenkins and Dr. Talmadge Barnes officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Adams family will receive friends at Salmon Funeral Home Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Oneida Anne Adams.
