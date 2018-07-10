Mrs. Ada Jeanette Mitchell Flippo, age 83, of Rome, and formerly of Jasper, Ala., passed away Monday, July 9, 2018, in a local hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 12, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Dale Levan and Rex Lynn officiating. Interment will follow in Union Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Cordova, Ala.
Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165, has charge of arrangements.