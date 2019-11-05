Mr. Robert Bryant Abney, Sr., 92, of Rome, GA, passed away Saturday morning, Nov. 2, 2019, in a local hospital. Mr. Abney was born in Lindale, GA on Sept. 3, 1927, son of the late William Bryant Abney and the late Julia Alice Mathis Abney. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Annie Jo George Abney, by a son, Robert B. Abney, Jr., by a granddaughter, Megan Abney, by a sister, Mildred Lumpkin, and by five brothers, Raiden, James, Ralph, Joe, and the Rev. W. G. Abney. Mr. Abney was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served during World War II. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with Southern Bell for many years. He was a member of Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church. Survivors include his daughter, Annette Abney Willkie, Silver Creek; two sons, Edward W. Abney, Silver Creek, and Mark J. Abney, Cave Spring; a brother, Rev. Billy John Abney, Macon; five grandchildren, three great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 4 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Dr. Philip May and the Rev. Billy Fricks will officiate with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard extending military honors. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the service hour. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church, P. O. Box 519, Silver Creek, GA 30173. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.