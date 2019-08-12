Thomas Andrew Ables, 70, of Gainesville, passed away at Northeast Georgia Medical Center on Monday, August 12, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, August 17, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Born on May 1, 1949 in Tachikawa, Japan, Mr. Ables was the son of the late C.W. and Margaret Treadway Ables. He graduated from West Rome High School in 1967 and Southern Tech in 1973. Mr. Ables was retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad, where he was a training specialist. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church of Rome, Ga. Mr. Ables is survived by his wife, Agatha Forrester Ables, of Gainesville; son, Forrest Thomas Ables, of Gainesville; brother, Charles L. Ables (Cynthia), of Rome, Ga.; sister, June Aycock (Rip), of Rome, Ga.; brother, Robin W. Ables (Julie), of Rome, Ga.; brother-in-law, Gary Forrester (Penni), of Lula, Ga.; nephew, Ricky Bradley (Chin) and their children, Claire Todd and Atticus Bradley, of Rome; nephew, Jake Scoggins, of Rome, Ga.; nephew, Chad Ables (Susan), of Rome. To send online condolences to the family please go to memorialparkfuneralhomes.com. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, Ga. 30504, is in charge of arrangements. Daniel's Funeral Home makes the announcement for the family.