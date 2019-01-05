Abigail Kailah "Abbie" Shetter, age 17, of Silver Creek, beloved daughter, granddaughter, and sister, left this world on January 1, 2019.
Abbie is the daughter of Katie Shetter Flanery (Tim) of Rome. She is the daughter/granddaughter of Paul and Pat Shetter of Silver Creek.
Abbie was a dual enrollment student of Pepperell High School and Georgia Highlands College. She was employed with Duffy's Deli, here in Rome.
She is survived by her mother and step-father, her grandparents, and by her siblings, Koren Shetter, Gavin Shetter, Gia Shetter, Kamryn Shetter, and Aubrynn Flanery. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins who will cherish her memory. Abbie was preceded in death by an infant sister, Genna Ellis.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 7, 2019, at 3:30pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Jeff Chadwick, the Rev. Nathan George, and the Rev. Nate Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens at a later date.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 1pm until 3:15pm.
Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday at 3pm.
Flowers will be accepted, but donations made in memory of Abbie would also be appreciated. Please send donations to First Presbyterian Church of Rome, 101 E. 3rd Avenue, Rome, GA 30161.
