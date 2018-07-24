Monday night wrecks results in fatality
A head-on collision on Old Dalton Road Monday night has resulted in the death of Martha Lowman, 30, of Rome.
Deputy Coroner Eric Johnston confirmed Tuesday that Lowman died a short time after reaching a local hospital following the wreck.
Jerome Poole, public information officer for the Floyd County Police said the report is incomplete but that a small passenger car that was southbound on Old Dalton Road crossed the center line and struck an SUV head on. Poole said the driver of the SUV was airlifted to an undisclosed hospital.
Lowman was a backseat passenger in the passenger vehicle and was properly restrained, according to Poole.
Additional details will be released as they become available.