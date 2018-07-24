Monday night wreck results in fatality
A head-on collision in the 2600 block of Old Dalton Road Monday afternoon has resulted in the death of Martha Lowman, 30, of Rome. Authorities arrested a Calhoun man about two hours later that witnesses told police jumped out of one of the vehicles and fled into the woods.
Deputy Coroner Eric Johnston confirmed Tuesday that Lowman died a short time after reaching a local hospital following the wreck which was reported at 4:13 p.m. 911 dispatched emergency personnel to the location near the Lowery Road intersection.
Floyd County Police Officer Floyd Brooks said there were gouge marks from both vehicles in the northbound lane of Old Dalton Road indicating the Nissan Sentra, which was southbound, crossed the center line causing the wreck with a GMC Acadia SUV.
The drivers of both vehicles, both males, were entrapped and it took maybe 20 minutes to extricate one and another ten minutes to free the other driver. Rome-Floyd Fire Department Battalion Chief Clete Bonney said the driver of the Sentra, identified as Preston Davis, 34, according to Brooks, was airlifted to Erlanger Hospital’s trauma center in Chattanooga. The driver of the Acadia was transported to a local hospital. Floyd County Police have not released the name of the driver of the Acadia.
Brooks said that Robert Keene Jr., 38, 330 Spring Dale Road, Calhoun, who was a front seat passenger in the Nissan, was arrested on Ga. 140 about two hours later and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
The wreck tied up traffic on Old Dalton Road for close to two hours and Brooks said the wreck is still very much under investigation.