Patresia Johnson, who has been chairing the Friday night program for the last six years, said she started planning the Friday night show as soon as the celebration was over last year. Johnson took over production of the Friday night program after Willie Mae Samuel took some time off from writing special plays for the celebration.
"She has been an inspiration and an advisor and, hopefully, next year we will try to do a play together."
Ladies from the Rome Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority were in the lobby to greet guests for the show and make sure that they were registered to vote.
"We're making preparations for the next election," said registration drive Chairman Ouida Sams. She explained that getting people registered to vote was critical to continuing the legacy of the Rev. King. "That was his thing, to make sure everybody had the right to vote. If we want to make changes, we have to utilize our right to vote."
Local activities related to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday celebration continue with the annual prayer breakfast this morning at 9 a.m. at Lovejoy Baptist Church on Branham Avenue in South Rome. Author Lisa Crawford from Chattanooga will be the keynote speaker at the breakfast.
An ecumenical service will be held Sunday night at 5 p.m. at the North Rome Church of God. The Rev. Gerald Durley of Atlanta will be the speaker at that event.
Durley is a veteran of the Civil Rights movement, now entrenched in interfaith work. He has traveled to Israel, Turkey, Jordan and other destinations with Muslims, Christians and Jews in an effort to better understand the differences and promote similarities among people from differing cultures and beliefs.
Durley was pastor of the historic Providence Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta for 25 years.
Festivities will conclude Monday with the march up Broad Street from East First Avenue to the City Auditorium. That will begin at 11 a.m. and be followed by a program inside the auditorium featuring William Evans Jr., the mayor of Sparta since 1992.