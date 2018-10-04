Youth tour Pirelli plant with an eye on robotics
"Here we're very focused," said Robert Nasca, national product training manager for Pirelli, as he explained some of the different customers that Pirelli services, from Ferrari and McLaren to BMW and Jeep
Gunther Frank, vice president for quality for Pirelli North America, told the students that the Rome U.S. headquarters plant employs a bit less than 250 people. Frank said a Modular Integrated Robotized system used to manufacture many different types of tires still needs trained specialists to run the controls on the robots on the plant floor.
"We're a huge team and everybody's job is important, said Yuronda Smith, a human relations specialist for Pirelli.
The youngsters got a chance to touch and feel several different types of tires and learn about the difference between high performance tires and regular consumer tires. The students learned that Pirelli is now the sole manufacturer for tires for the Formula One racing circuit, though those tires are not made at the plant in Rome.
"This is real cool," Jordan Palmer said, after hearing Pirelli's Aaron Alexander explain about the different test facilities that Pirelli has to put tires through their performance paces.
The Boys & Girls Clubs in Rome have a special competition robotics team that has fared well against other competitors across north Georgia for the last several years.