You can't buy love: PAWS to offer no-fee pet adoptions
The fees — normally $40 for dogs and puppies and $35 for kittens and cats — will be paid by Cathy Kangas, CEO and founder of PRAI Beauty, as part of the company's annual "Free The Shelters" event. It runs Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
There were about 80 animals awaiting adoption at PAWS Wednesday, according to animal control officer Jeff Mitchell.
"We would love to see a good turnout and empty the shelter," Mitchell said. "We're getting into puppy and kitten season and we're going to need the room."
Normal adoption procedures will still apply. Renters have to bring a note from their landlord saying it's OK for them to have a pet and all applicants must agree to get their animal sterilized and vaccinated against rabies by a specified date.
"We do follow up," Mitchell said.
Kangas sits on the board of the Humane Society of the United States. PAWS is one of 10 shelters across the nation chosen to benefit from the PRAI Beauty sponsorship.
"We are delighted to work with Floyd County Animal Control for our mega 'Free The Shelters' adoption event," she said in a release. "This shelter is dedicated to helping animals find a home and we don't want adoption fees to stand in the way."
The $5.7 million state-of-the art shelter opened in November 2016 with room to house about 230 stray and surrendered animals. It has outdoor fenced areas with benches where families can play with dogs they're considering adopting. There are also two puppy rooms where visitors can pet the caged animals, and several quieter rooms for interacting with kittens and cats.
The facility also has separate sections for adoptions and surrenders along with a surgical suite. The Floyd County Commission approved in late February a 12-month contract with National Spay Alliance Foundation to sterilize all adoptable animals at PAWS but the program has not yet launched.
Since PRAI Beauty's "Free The Shelters" campaign started in May 2017, the company has sponsored free adoptions at 44 shelters around the country that found homes for more than 2,400 animals, Kangas said.