YMCA land donation up for review
Three houses on Darlington Way could be closer to demolition if the Rome-Floyd County Planning Commission supports a special use permit for the land Thursday.
Fred and Mary Taylor want to donate the property to the Rome-Floyd County YMCA, which backs up to the rental homes. They're seeking an SUP to allow the land to be used for recreation.
"The YMCA is a major support to the underprivileged children in that area and the City of Rome," Fred Taylor wrote in a letter accompanying the application. "The addition of a small playground, soccer field and fun green belt ... we feel will benefit the whole Rome community."
The citizen panel will make a recommendation on the request following a public hearing at its meeting set for 2:30 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St. The Rome City Commission has final say, at its Aug. 27 session.
Also on Thursday's agenda are several requests in the unincorporated area that will end up in front of the Floyd County Commission on Aug. 28.
Angela Cargle is seeking an SUP allowing her to use her 20-acre tract at 135 Bethel Church Road in Silver Creek as a wedding and special events venue. No major changes are planned for the property, which currently houses beehives and vineyards that could become part of an eco-tourism option.
Marquis Property Investments also wants multi-family residential zoning for a parcel it owns next to the Renaissance Marquis assisted living facility on U.S. 27 South across from Georgia Highlands College.
Plans call for the addition of a senior community called Renaissance Marquis Patio Homes between the highway and Welcome Hill Trail.
Also on the agenda is a review of a request to annex a home at 56 Honeysuckle Ridge Road into Rome and discussion of a proposed ordinance amendment that would let staffers approve commercial developments on small lots in the city under certain circumstances.