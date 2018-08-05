YMCA gets Planning Commission approval to expand playing fields
The YMCA of Rome & Floyd County is poised to expand the playing fields at its headquarters on East Second Avenue.
"This will give us more space for our camp kids in the summer," Executive Director Scott McCreless told the Rome-Floyd County Planning Commission. "We've been averaging about 130 to 150 kids a day."
The Y already takes up much of the block bounded by East Second Av-enue and Darlington Way between Eighth and Ninth streets. Fred and Mary Taylor are planning to donate their property at 803, 805 and 807 Darlington Way, which backs onto the nonprofit's parcel.
"It finishes out that area with what they need to continue to serve the kids," Fred Taylor said.
Planning commission members unanimously recommended approval of the special-use permit needed to establish an athletic field on the land. It's zoned for community-commercial development but there are currently three rental houses there, which would be demolished.
The Floyd County Commission is slated to make a final ruling following a public hearing at its Aug. 28 meeting.
Plans submitted with the application show a tree-shaded soccer field and concessions stand with storage space edging toward the parking lots of the YMCA and adjacent Greater Community Bank.
The space — in the East Rome Historic District — was initially envi-sioned for a parking lot expansion when the Taylors first sought permis-sion to get rid of the homes. The Historic Preservation Committee dead-locked on a June 2017 vote but agreed in March that the small, single-family houses have no historic significance.
The YMCA offers both Kinder Camp, for ages 3 to 5, and Day Camp, for ages 6 to 12, from May through July when Rome City schools are out for the summer. Breakfast and lunch are provided most days and financial assistance is available.
In addition to the bank, the block also contains a private home to the north of the YMCA property and an apartment building to the south.