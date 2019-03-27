Two local nonprofits will take over summer kids programs for the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Department.
County Commissioners signed off this week on memorandums of understanding with the Boys & Girls Club of Northwest Georgia and the YMCA of Rome and Floyd County.
"We want to branch out with our day camps," County Manager Jamie McCord said. "This is in line with our preference to do partnerships in the community."
The Boys & Girls Club will run Camp Anthony — themed weeks of all-day activities for children ages 5 to 12 — at Anthony Recreation Center in Garden Lakes. Dates for this year are April 8 through 12 and May 28 through July 31.
They also have the option of using the facility for after-school programs on weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m.
The YMCA will offer programs at the Fielder and Gilbreath recreation centers, and have use of the Northside Swim Center in the mornings before open swim begins.
"They'll bring their kids and lifeguards. We're providing the water," McCord said.
The organizations will not be charged to lease the facilities. In exchange, they'll handle all the programming and offer summer feeding programs at the sites. Parks & Rec staffers will be involved in publicizing the programs to county residents.
Todd Wofford, interim Parks & Rec executive director, said the department will continue its signature summer programs: the Kid vs. Wild outdoor nature and sports camp, Camp Goodtimes for developmentally challenged youth, and specialized sports camps.
"This will give us more activities without having to hire a lot of additional employees," Wofford told the board.
Commissioners also approved an MOU with Shorter University, formalizing an agreement covering the Lower Alto Park Softball Complex that the school has been using for years.
Shorter University leases Fields 6, 7 and 8 and the locker rooms for its women's softball program at a rate of $8,118 annually. The contract also calls for Shorter Softball to host at least one free softball camp for girls registered in the Parks & Rec league.
The agreements with the Y and the Boys & Girls Club are for one year, although McCord said there are options for four renewals. The Shorter MOU runs through Aug. 1, 2020.
Commissioners also approved a contract for an independent film company to shoot scenes for a movie at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport. Assistant County Manager Gary Burkhalter said the filming will take place April 6, with a rain date of April 19.
"They're going to work around any aircraft taking off and landing," Burkhalter said.
Lisa Smith, executive director of Georgia's Rome Office of Tourism, facilitated the connection with Chattanooga-based Atomic Films. She said they're making a Vietnam-era film and most of the action will be in Paulding County.
"They'll be doing touch-and-go shots using the Museum of Flight's warbirds," Smith said. "A little of the ground work and a lot of the air work will be here."
Burkhalter said the contract is for a projected two to four hours of filming at $250 an hour. The studio also will be working closely with Airport Manager John Carroll on the use of a drone.
"They'll have a drone doing some of the filming above the aircraft as it's taking off," Burkhalter said. "Normally, we don't let drones on airport property. But John Carroll will be standing right there and if there's anything unsafe he will shut it down."