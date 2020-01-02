Lake sturgeon have been placed in local rivers in an effort to repopulate the native species for nearly 20 years now.
You've likely seen the signs posted up and down the Oostanaula, Etowah and Coosa rivers encouraging anglers who hook a lake sturgeon to get a picture and then measure and weigh the fish if possible before releasing them back into the river.
Two issues are that -- while Georgia fisheries biologists have been stocking lake sturgeon through the Coosa River Basin in the thousands each year -- the fish have a high mortality rate and it takes time for them to become sexually mature.
At this point only the first fish released would be reaching an age to reproduce.
In the meantime, Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Biologist John Damer is keeping a close eye on efforts to declare the sturgeon an endangered species in order to determine the future of the project in Georgia.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agreed to consider the endangered designation for the fish after a petition was filed by the Center for Biological Diversity back in 2018.
Noah Greenwald, the endangered species program coordinator at CDB, said that proposed changes to the Endangered Species Act introduced by the Trump Administration would require a threat of direct habitat destruction for the designation.
It is unclear at this time whether or not the Coosa Basin watershed would meet the standards to be declared critically threatened habitat and Damer said he would not even want to guess which way that decision might fall.
The Coosa River was home to the species decades ago but the massive fish were essentially fished out of existence by the early 1960s.
Georgia started a program to reintroduce the species in 2002, working with a sister agency in Wisconsin. The program has resulted in the stocking of as many as 10,000 fingerlings in the Coosa each year. Lake sturgeon are capable of living up to 100 years, grow in excess of eight feet long and weigh upwards of 300 pounds.
Most females begin the reproductive process for the first time when they are close to 20 years of age, then only every seven to nine years thereafter.
Evidence of the repopulation efforts have varied, but the pictures and reports from the last year have indicated some fish being about four feet long and weighing upwards of 20 pounds.
"We get about 10 to 20 reports a year," Damer said. "Most people are doing what we'd like for them to do, but it's a voluntary thing."
Most of the fish that have been reported were hooked in the lower section of the Coosa River near Weiss Lake.
Occasionally the local office will get reports of a fish being caught way up the Etowah, almost to Allatoona Dam, or up the Coosawattee River almost to Carters Lake.
"They are highly migratory and can swim hundreds of miles," Damer said.
The juvenile lake sturgeon are called fingerlings. Damer said the bony skeletal features of even the small fish help protect it from larger predators in the rivers. The bigger threat is just finding a regular meal for themselves.
"Remember, they are transitioning from a hatchery where they are fed regularly to having to find their own food to survive," said Damer.
Of those 10,000 fish released a year, a 5% survival rate would be a good one, the biologist said. Over the past 17 years, if 5% of the fingerlings have been able to survive the entire basin would be home to less than 10,000 of the fish today -- not early enough to sustain any kind of open fishing season.