The annual prayer breakfast honoring the life of Martin Luther King Jr. has been a part of the local community for years, and Saturday’s breakfast at Lovejoy Baptist Church was no exception as community members from churches, police departments and local government fellowshipped over breakfast.
The breakfast started out with worship songs and scripture readings by local ministers and a children’s choir. Prayer for the community, leaders, unity, youth and families were all offered throughout the service. Wendy Davis, one of Rome’s city commissioners, said a prayer for the community and even read excerpts from a sermon written by Martin Luther King Jr.
Inga Bennett described being a 7-year-old child living on the Spelman College campus where Dr. King’s body laid in state after he was assassinated. She talked about how her father handled the arrangements and coordinated with the family. Finally she reflected on sitting next to the casket performing the duty of wiping the tear stains off from the glass as people walked by.
After breakfast was served and eaten, the program continued with speaker Lisa J. Crawford, owner of LJC Motivations, who gave an impassioned speech on self empowerment and having self love.
“If someone takes time to bully you, there is something about you that is lacking in them,” Crawford said.
Saturday morning’s prayer breakfast was put together by MLK Chairman Adrienne Gibson, who is serving as her first year as chair. In the three previous years she has served as the committees co-chair and said the new position brings with it a lot of responsibility.
“Wherever the help is needed, that’s where I go,” she said. “There are a lot of moving parts.”
During the breakfast, Gibson almost seemed to never stop moving. She helped direct the youth choir, she stood at the door greeting people and helped them find seats and she stood at the head of the breakfast line taking tickets. She always seemed to be on the move.
“As you move forward in daily life try to be intentional, be of service if you can,” Gibson said in closing remarks at the breakfast.
“That (was) a trait of Martin Luther King; he was a man of service, love and quality.”