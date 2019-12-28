Ever since the fencing went up in February, local dog owners have been visiting the dog park at least once a week and the numbers have only grown since then.
“The dog park has actually been several years in the making and it’s for the most part completed,” Rome-Floyd Associate Planner Brice Wood said.
Wood and other members of the group Friends of the Dog Park have been urging city commissioners to create a dog park for the last several years and it’s only been in the last year that they’ve seen their dream come to fruition.
The 2013 special purpose, local option sales tax package contained $25,000 for a dog park, but that turned out to be far less than what’s needed. The Floyd County Commission added another $20,000 for the bare-bones items, including security cameras and an electronic key entry system.
In 2020, Wood hopes to have some sort of shading installed at the dog park, whether it’s a gazebo or just planting trees.
“We also like to collaborate with the Boy Scouts and see if they would like to take on seating or obstacle course installations as Eagle Scout projects,” Wood said.
Rome City Planning is also slated to take down the electronic key system because of its location in the river flooding area.
“It would short circuit when it floods so we decided to just keep the dog park open to the community,” Wood said.
The park officially opened during Pup-A-Palooza in May, where over 400 dogs visited the park in a single day. The opening event included local food trucks, mobile veterinary clinics with discounted vaccinations and micro-chipping and prized raffles.
According to Wood, Pup-A-Palooza 2020 will have even more food trucks from the Atlanta-Metropolitan area and have a much larger area dedicated to the mobile vet clinics.
Friends of the Dog Park members plan to host quarterly or semi-annual events in the upcoming year. Back in November, the group hosted another dog social called Yappy Hour, which drew around 50 dogs in only two hours, despite the cold blustery weather.
Since the dog park has opened up, it has operated as a gathering place for people in the community.
“We wanted to put the dog park close to downtown so that people can easily walk to it from their homes,” Wood said.
According to Wood, the dog park operates as an amenity to the older neighborhoods, such as Celanese, and the newer apartment buildings being built downtown.
Sarah Cush and her boyfriend Chris Mays moved to Rome back in August with their 1-year-old German shepherd mix Hazel and the dog park has been their way of making friends in the community.
“We bring her every day and we can recognize people’s cars so we know if one of her friends is here,” Cush said.
“It really brings dogs and people together.”