Since the Unified Land Development Code was last updated 20 years ago, the business world has drastically changed.
VHS stores no longer exist, but small online businesses and business platforms -- such as home-based artisans who use Etsy to sell their goods -- are thriving.
However, while there are local zoning codes and regulations for VHS stores, there aren't any regulations or codes for cottage industry businesses, hobby farms or tiny homes.
Because of this, both the Floyd County and Rome City commissions have been working with the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission to update the ULDC.
"We're currently in the process of drafting a subcommittee of the planning commission to look at the ULDC and make any necessary updates," Planning Director Artagus Newell said.
"We're also taking input from staff and local citizens on what needs to be updated and how it should be done," he said.
Assistant City Manager Patrick Eidson and Newell are on the new subcommittee with planning commission members Anthony McClain, Logan Boss, Ivy Lowery and Frank Brown. City Engineer Aaron Carroll and other staffers are available to answer technical questions.
Communities “have to get creative” to allow property owners the flexibility to try new things while still protecting the surrounding landowners, City Manager Sammy Rich said. It’s past time to review the ULDC, Rich said and Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord agreed.
"We're looking at situations with business operations in residential zoning," Newell said, but there aren't updated regulations in place to address any issues.
For instance, a business might be operating in a property that's zoned residential but, because of the small impact to the area, it doesn't need to be rezoned to commercial.
"There might be assembly and shipping taking place at the property, but it doesn't need to be rezoned," Newell said. "We're trying to figure out how to balance operations and maintain protections for neighbors."
Once the subcommittee finishes the ULDC updates, they will send it to the planning commission for approval and then send it to the Floyd County Commission for a final vote. The Rome City Commission also may opt to adopt applicable provisions.