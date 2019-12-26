What started as a push by the Breatheasy Rome coalition in August of last year ended with a Rome Smokefree Air Ordinance banning all outdoor smoking in the Broad Street District this past April.
"Rome is known for being a healthcare community," Gena Agnew of the Northwest Georgia Regional Cancer Coalition told the Rome City commission at its August 12, 2018, caucus. "I think we deserve to be a healthy community."
Also supported by Rome Floyd Cancer Initiative, the Floyd County Health Department, Floyd Medical Center, Harbin Clinic, Redmond Regional Medical Center, Rome Radiology and Southeastern Pathology, the plea was aimed at reducing exposure to second-hand smoke and vapor.
Beyond the Georgia Smokefree Air Act signed by Governor Sonny Perdue in May 2005, tough smoking ordinances had been passed in other cities, including Savannah, Augusta and Canton.
"This has needed to be done for a long, long time," Dr. Gary Voccio, a Harbin Clinic pulmonologist, said.
Smoking was already prohibited within 25 feet of restaurant entrances and outdoor seating.
In February, commissioners voted overwhelmingly to pass the ordinance prohibiting smoking in the publicly owned outdoor areas of Broad Street between East First Avenue and East Eighth Avenue, including side streets and alleyways for one block off Broad.
The area encompasses the Broad Street District, Town Green, all downtown parking decks and Bridgepoint Plaza.
Cigars, pipes, e-cigarettes, vaping devices, JUULs and hookah pipes have the same restrictions.
Areas exempt from the ordinance include private residences that aren't childcare or adult care facilities, existing retail tobacco and vaping stores, 18-and-over bars and restaurants and designated smoking areas by employers that meet the requirements.
A person who smokes or vapes in an area where smoking is prohibited can be fined $50 to $250. Businesses that permit smoking can be fined $100 to $500. Businesses that are habitual violators could face suspension or revocation of their license.
Downtown property owner and resident Diane Lewis strongly objected to the enforcement mechanism of the ordinance during the public safety committee's consideration of the ordinance at its January 15 meeting.
"Fines for business owners that don't enforce it are roughly twice the fine for a person violating the ordinance," Lewis said. "Compelling a private person with no training ... to enforce an ordinance feels arbitrary, almost unlawful."
But Harbin radiation oncologist and Breatheasy Rome spokesman J.C. Abdou argued the ordinance was needed to protect the health of residents.
"It allows an individual person, the general public, to say to a smoker, 'The city has an ordinance; would you mind putting that out?,'" Abdou pointed out.