This past year has seen the emergence of the litter and blight task force in Floyd County and it's only growing in 2020.
"We have a significant problem in North Georgia with litter and blight ... and it's not just trash," Floyd County Commissioner Wright Bagby said.
The prevalence of dilapidated buildings and houses is another problem that the task force is trying to tackle. According to Rome-Floyd Building Official James Martin, lack of code enforcement has led to an increase in blighted properties around Floyd County.
County Manager Jamie McCord said the task force has been working with the Land Bank Authority to figure out whether these blighted properties can be reprocessed or if they need to be removed.
"We've had seven to 10 blighted house removals in 2019," McCord said, referring to actions in the unincorporated area.
Since the task force was initiated, they have talked to local citizens about what they think needs to be done in Floyd County.
"You can't force your way out of litter and blight," County Commissioner Allison Watters said.
With this in mind, the task force has been working on ways to decrease litter and blight in the surrounding area.
"If you travel out west or up north, litter is not much of a problem," Watters said. "I think the southeast has been struggling with it more."
At the upcoming Jan. 15 meeting, task force members will be working on launching an "Adopt a Mile" program in Floyd County. Local businesses or groups will be able to "adopt" any mile in Floyd County and around Rome and keep it clean for a year.
Bagby said it's a great project and opportunity for groups such as scout troops, youth groups or school clubs.
At the same meeting, the task force will be deciding the winners of the environmentally-themed poster contest. Watters said they've had hundreds and hundreds of "amazing" submissions and there will be several winners.
The first-place poster will be printed for a community-wide awareness campaign in 2020.
Education is another key factor in decreasing litter and blight. Emma Wells from Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful has been working with task force members to incorporate litter and blight education into the fire prevention program at local schools.
"We need to start educating children about cleaning up litter and change the culture surrounding it," McCord said.
Both McCord and Watters said culture change is the key to combating litter and blight.