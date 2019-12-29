It had been 10 years since the state ordered a Point In Time Homeless Count in Floyd County and 12 years since the community had launched a collaborative effort to try to end homelessness here.
And just like in 2009, Rome and Floyd County nonprofits and local volunteers were asked by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs to venture out into the bitter cold of Jan. 29 to attempt to get an accurate count of the area's unsheltered and sheltered homeless residents.
The unsheltered count over that decade had not wavered. It was 200 in 2009 and 200 in 2019 -- although local advocates argue the actual number of unsheltered homeless here is probably at least 300, as many of those living under bridges and in the woods had scattered from their camps the night of the count when rumors spread that law enforcement was visiting various areas.
The count 10 years ago seemed to act as an additional catalyst for the publication of a 23-goal, 10-year action plan in 2009 to tackle the problem known as "Breaking the Cycle of Homelessness One Person at a Time."
The 31-page document, however, ended up collecting dust on the shelves of the more than 40 local organizations that had contributed to the effort that had first launched in 2007.
Many say it was mainly the economic crash of 2008 that stifled the momentum and prevented the formation of an Interagency Council on Poverty & Homelessness needed to drive that train.
This year, in addition to the PIT count that revived the issue once again, there was the motivating factor of the request by law enforcement officials for city officials to give them the tools to handle citizen complaints about the homeless people downtown and aggressive panhandlers at grocery stores.
When the Rome City Commission introduced ordinances this past summer on "urban camping" and panhandling that better defined the problem and gave officers the ability to issue warnings before arrests and the confiscations of property, those working to help the homeless population became concerned.
This concern opened a new line of communication between the city and nonprofits that quickly formed into a new Homelessness Task Force in August that met once a month with the goal of reviving the 2009 effort.
"They did a ton of good work," Davies Shelters Director Devon Smyth had said in late August of the 2009 plan. "There is a great deal of information in that actual document we can now use to start effecting change. I'm tremendously hopeful."
New subcommittees were formed and city leaders asked local nonprofits to submit summaries of what they can bring to the table as the group initially struggled with the question of how they could go forward without forming a new nonprofit for grant purposes.
Then in November — shortly after the United Way of Rome and Floyd County announced it had awarded Community Impact Grants to several local nonprofits and purposely excluded organizations that serve the homeless — United Way Executive Director Alli Mitchell offered the task force gathered at the Rome Civic Center a way through the fog.
Mitchell told them a new Interagency Council on Poverty & Homelessness could operate using the United Way's 501(c)3 status and United Way would also fund the hiring of longtime local activist Cathy Aiken-Freeman to lead the group.
Although Salvation Army Capt. Jason Smith and Hospitality House for Women Executive Director Lynn Rousseau expressed dismay over the loss of United Way funding, Mitchell explained that organizations helping the homeless likely will receive financial support through future Community Impact Grants once funding priorities are agreed upon by the new Interagency Council.
"All of the missions are worthy," Mitchell said to them. "We can say that 50,000 times. We need the nonprofits that we have to communicate really well, and they're already doing that. We want to support that and make it easier for them by putting our money where our mouth is and saying 'Here. Collaborate and let us know what the funding priorities should be.'"
At the end of that Nov. 21 meeting, city leaders said they'd work with a small group of volunteers and the United Way before the end of this year to get the council established and Freeman in place as its coordinator before the group meets again on a yet-to-be-determined date in January.