It had been a heated issue for more than a year, but parking in downtown Rome has — for now — settled down to a quiet compromise since Rome City Commission in June extended the free Broad Street parking period from two hours to three and changed back the enforcement cut-off from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The two-hour limit from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. had been in effect since 1998 with the goal of allowing more turn-over of parking spaces to increase parking for businesses and visitors. At that time, there were three downtown parking decks for additional parking options.
"Given that downtown Rome is currently over 95% occupancy, it is a thriving downtown," Georgia's Rome Office of Tourism Communications Director Kristi Kent wrote in a website post in March of 2016. "With over 3,000 employees and only 300 on-street parking spaces, parking downtown can be a limited resource and the enforcement of these spaces is critical to the vitality of downtown."
In November of 2018, the commission approved extending the enforcement of the two-hour parking limit along Broad Street from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. — much to the chagrin of property owners such as Diane Lewis and downtown developers such as Ira Levy.
Lewis had argued that for people getting off work at 5 p.m. and wanting to unwind at a downtown restaurant, it would be difficult for them to do that without getting a parking ticket.
"As a resident downtown, we feel like we're under attack," Lewis told the commissioners at that time.
The new hours of enforcement were being used to accumulate data through licence plate reader technology that took effect at the first of this year.
Downtown Development Authority Board Chairman Bob Blumberg told Lewis people could use the parking decks if they want to stay longer.
The Third Avenue and Sixth Avenue parking decks are free for the first hour, then $1 per hour for up to three hours. If time exceeds three hours, it is $8 to park all day. The Fourth Avenue parking area is free after 5 p.m.
In June of this year, commissioners voted 5 to 2 in favor of extending the free, on-street parking period to three hours and cutting off license plate monitoring at 6 p.m. after Levy had polled 75 businesses and property owners on the issue.
"Three hours is plenty of time. Two hours is not," Levy told them.
The rule requires vehicles to be facing forward, toward the curb, to enable license plates to be read from the street. Those who back into a parking spot or park in a way that obscures the license plate will be fined $25.
Commissioners had approved in October of last year hikes in parking fines that ranged from $10 to $15 for the first offense to $100 from $80 for the fifth violation. A sixth offense and every offense thereafter would cost $200.
Parking in front of a fire hydrant doubled from $50 to $100 and parking in a handicap zone now costs $200, instead of $100.