Arguing that mitigation efforts to protect Rome's drinking water from toxic chemicals have cost the city "tens of millions of dollars" already, Rome filed a civil lawsuit against more than 30 companies in the Dalton area that own or operate carpet-related facilities.
The Nov. 18 lawsuit contends the companies — including 3M, DuPont, and Shaw Industries — knew the perflourinated compounds used in the manufacture of stain-resistant products and non-stick cookware were toxic and allowed them to migrate downstream to the Oostanaula River, the main source of the city's water.
City Attorney Andy Davis had secured the Rome City Commission's blessing for legal action in Floyd County Superior Court earlier that month when they adopted a resolution declaring the companies a public nuisance.
Davis reminded commissioners of the steps the city already had taken to combat the contamination of the water by PFCs, after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released a health advisory in May 2016 limiting exposure to PFOS and PFOAs in drinking water to 70 parts per trillion.
"At the time of the EPA announcement, readings in the Oostanaula were over twice that," Davis said. "In the city of Rome, the water department ... took emergency action and immediate steps to lower the amounts of chemicals in the water supply."
The city was forced to temporarily replace primary usage of Oostanaula River water by obtaining water from the Etowah River, instead.
It also placed granulated activated carbon in the sand filters of the filtration plant to remove the chemicals, a move that had been successful in other communities.
"These emergency efforts have lowered the city of Rome's limits to 39 parts and, through the temporary GAC replacement in filter beds, the amount of PFOS and PFOA have been lowered to 'non-detectable' in many samplings of the treated water," Davis said. "But these results did not come to the city without a cost."
Installation of the GAC system, periodic replacement of GAC at least twice a year, construction of a proposed new water line, and pump station improvements to extract water from the Etowah River for treatment are estimated to cost more than $20 million, he said.
PFCs have been known to be absorbed through the liver and kidneys of humans, resulting in a buildup of chemicals over long periods of time. According to Section 56 of the lawsuit, PFCs have been linked to several diseases, such as cancer, immunotoxicity, thyroid disease, ulcerative colitis, and high cholesteral.
One PFC in particular, PFOA, has been linked to a triad of tumors: testicular, liver and pancreatic. PFCs also pose a health risk to pregnant women and repeated exposure can cause a buildup, specifically of PFOS, in the umbilical cord blood of babies, the lawsuit argues.
The lawsuit also quotes a 1979 study conducted at Wheeler Dam, 26 miles downstream of a 3M plant in Decatur, Alabama. That study stated that the chemicals "bioaccumulate" in fish.