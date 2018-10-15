The Darlington Alumni Office has announced Wright Bagby as the recipient of the 2018 Distinguished Alumnus Award.
“Wright is not about Wright. Wright is about everyone else,” said Chairman of the Board of Trustees Bob Hortman. “He has volunteered and given of himself countless hours, day after day, year after year, for others, making this school, and his church, and this community a better place.”
Bagby is a lifelong resident of Floyd County and retired business owner who was elected to the Floyd County Commission in 2016. He served two previous terms on the Rome City Commission and is the former Mayor of Rome.
As a Darlington student, Bagby was class treasurer, president of the D Club, vice president of the Jabberwokk, served on the staff of The Darlingtonian and was a member of the Honor Council, Glee Club and Dance Committee. He also played football, soccer and baseball. He went on to graduate from Auburn University.
Bagby has contributed much to his community and the school.
“You will be greatly prepared for life if you take advantage of what is offered here [at Darlington],” Bagby said to the student body after receiving his award. “This is a special place and I will forever be grateful to my parents for the sacrifices they made to give me the opportunity to be a student here... In life, some get recognized and some don’t, but when you work as a team, you can accomplish great things.
He and his wife, Pat, are the parents of Beth Smith née Bagby and Tripp Bagby. They have five grandchildren, Bailey Smith, Avery Smith, Anne Scott Smith, Will Bagby and Chandler Bagby.