Wreck on US 411 hospitalizes Villa Rica man
Floyd County Police report Steven Meyer, 32 of Villa Rica was headed toward Cartersville when for reasons unknown, he lost control of his Toyota Tundra and veered off the south shoulder of the four lane.
Officer Chad Matthews said that Meyer traveled approximately 350 feet before slamming into an embankment which caused the truck to fly into the air, up and over a pasture fence. When it landed in the pasture the truck began to barrel roll for a distance of approximately 160 feet, leaving parts of the truck along a path of destruction to the point where the truck landed upright.
A witness told police it appeared as if the truck was traveling at a high rate of speed and may have rolled as many as 15 times. Other witnesses reported seeing the dust which prompted them to stop and rush to the aid of Meyer, who was ejected from the truck as it came to a rest.
When first responders got to the scene and saw a child safety seat in the back of the truck, they retraced the route to make sure no one else was hurt and did not find anyone.
Meyer was reported in critical condition at the Floyd Medical Center late Tuesday night with undisclosed injuries.