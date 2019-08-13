Wreck on US 411 Tuesday

This Dodge pick-up truck was involved in a roll-over wreck on US 411 near the intersection with Ga. 1 Loop at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. There has been a report of two people with injuries.

 Doug Walker

A wreck involving an overturned vehicle has been reported on Rome Floyd 911 scanner traffic as having occurred on US 411 eastbound just past the Mapco service station at the Ga. 1 Loop intersection. The wreck occurred about 5:30 p.m. and two people have been reported as injured. A male passenger that was ejected from the truck and was found in a ditch behind the truck was the most seriously injured, according to Floyd County police officer Tim McCormick. The police are investigating the cause of the wreck.