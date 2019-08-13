A wreck involving an overturned vehicle has been reported on Rome Floyd 911 scanner traffic as having occurred on US 411 eastbound just past the Mapco service station at the Ga. 1 Loop intersection. The wreck occurred about 5:30 p.m. and two people have been reported as injured. A male passenger that was ejected from the truck and was found in a ditch behind the truck was the most seriously injured, according to Floyd County police officer Tim McCormick. The police are investigating the cause of the wreck.
Most Popular
Articles
- 5 charged with meth possession after task force raid of Shorter Avenue mobile home park
- Homeless shelter for women opens doors after more than a year of preparations
- Armuchee storage facility's sudden closure shocks, angers customers
- Rome eyeing bans on panhandling, homeless camps, fireworks and ATVs
- Rome man facing child molestation, assault charges
- DA allowed to dismiss Floyd County Schools RICO indictments, has 6 months to re-indict defendants
- Floyd County Schools RICO case scheduled for days of motion hearings this week
- Affordable homes 'change the face' of Pollock Street
- County moving forward with Sonoraville splash pad, pavilion
- 2 hurt in SUV crash on Veterans Memorial Highway near Braves Boulevard