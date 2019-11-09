Those wishing to honor our nation's military heroes on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month Monday have a few local options.
"Get there early," American Legion Post 5 member Steve Rood advised when asked about parking for those planning on observing Rome's annual Laying of the Wreaths ceremony at Veterans Plaza at the historic Myrtle Hill Cemetery that begins at 11 a.m.
As the Model High School Band performs, 23 civic organizations will be laying the wreaths at the grave site of America's Known Soldier, Pvt. Charles Graves, whose tomb is the centerpiece of the plaza at 194 Myrtle St. SW.
Guest speaker will be Floyd County Sheriff's Chaplain David Thornton and the memorial service will be conducted by Post 5 Commander Eddie Hines.
In Cave Spring, a Veterans Day Celebration honoring all veterans will be at the Downtown Square at the Gazebo, also beginning at 11 a.m.
A patriotic wreath will be placed at the Veterans Memorial by all vets present and a short service with patriotic music will follow the placing of the wreath.
At Rome's Renaissance Marquis assisted living facility at 3126 Cedartown Highway, a Wall of Honor pays tribute to several residents who are veterans. It features framed photos of residents that include placards with their names, branch of service and their rank.
Those wishing to visit the Wall of Honor can call the front desk at 706-295-0014 for additional information.
Capping off the day will be a free showing of the 1998 Steven Spielberg firm "Saving Private Ryan" at Rome City Auditorium at 7 p.m. as a parting gift from the Rome International Film Festival.
The movie stars Tom Hanks and Matt Damon and is set during the Normandy Invasion of World War II. It was nominated for 11 Academy Awards and won five at the 71st Academy Awards ceremony.