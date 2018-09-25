Worth remembering: WWII vets visit Duke History Museum
During World War II, U.S. Navy vet Robert Lattimer got into submarines for days at a time to lay out mines in order to stop Japanese ships in the South Pacific.
“A lot of people today don’t realize most of the mines in World War II were laid by submarines,” Lattimer said.
After three days of being down in the submarine smelling like diesel fuel he said “that was enough for me.”
What do you think of when you think of a mine, he asked. It’s a round thing with bits sticking out right?
“That’s a Mark 6 — they used those in World War I,” U.S. Navy vet Robert Lattimer said.
Eight veterans living at the Winthrop Court Senior Living Community on U.S. 411 visited the Duke Museum of Military History at 11 E. Eighth Ave. on Tuesday.
Museum owner Leslie Duke presented a certificate and commemorative coin to each of the men during a lunch and while walking around each of the men shared some of their stories.
U.S. Army vet Jeff Rosson said he served in the First Infantry Division at the Nuremberg trials — a series of military tribunals to hold the leadership of Nazi Germany accountable for war crimes and the Holocaust. Andres Alisago Jr. said he was a lieutenant colonel and later served in the U.S. Army reserve out of Chattanooga, Tenn.
The museum is also attempting to chronicle stories from the diminishing number of WWII veterans and is working with the Vietnam Veterans Oral History Project to chronicle the stories of those who served in Vietnam.
“You think you’ve got all this time and you don’t,” said Kiwan Thrash, who volunteers at the museum.
Every time one of these veterans dies a small piece of history goes with them.
One of the men said they’d recently lost one of their own — another WWII veteran from Cedartown named T.L. “Tut” Mullen.
The museum is generally open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.