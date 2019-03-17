The top wheelchair tennis professionals in the world proved they are worthy of their rankings Sunday at the Georgia Open in Rome.
Shino Kunieda, Japan, and Diede de Groot, Netherlands, took home Men's and Women's singles championships while American David Wagner, ranked number two in the world, won the tournament's quad division.
Kunieda, 35, and de Groot, 22, each won straight set victories over Alfie Hewett, 21, of Great Britain, the fourth ranked male in the world and Aniek van Koot, 28, world number three, also of The Netherlands, respectively.
Wagner was able to put away Lucas Sithole of South Africa.
Sunday afternoon was also special for Michelle Wilson, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, who signed a scholarship papers to play wheelchair tennis at the University of Arizona. Wilson played tennis as a youngster before losing part of a leg to amputation after being diagnosed with osteosarcoma
Kunieda said he felt Hewett was particularly aggressive in his bid to beat the Japanese star.
"My style is no mistakes and his style is attacking with winners," Kunieda said. "Sometimes I did not feel comfortable in this match."
Kunieda said he was happy to improve on his quarter-final loss in Rome a year ago. He has been playing wheelchair tennis for 24 years.
"I'm proud to have this ranking but I'm not satisfied. I just want to keep getting better as a player," Kunieda said. "I played very well this week."
Despite not having her best serve Sunday, de Groot prevailed over her Dutch teammate in a tight match. She trains twice a week with van Koot and said they know each other's game pretty well.said she enjoys coming to Rome.
"It's good of us to play in the US because everything is quite accessible," de Groot said. "You've got good facilities so it's very good to be here."
She was born with significant difference in her legs and uses a prosthetic to get around but now uses a wheelchair for sporting purposes.
She said competing on the world stage can be financially difficult. The prize money does not cover the weeks expenses but she does get some financial assistance from the Dutch national team.
Wilson was excited to get the chance to play college at the Univ. of Arizona where she will be coached by Bryan Barten, who was the defending champion in the Quad division but did not advance to the championship round his week.
Her coach in Tennessee, Michael Hughes said Wilson got really down following the cancer diagnosis. He sent her a video clip of Marjolien Buis from the 2012 London Paralympics and that got her pumped about tennis all over again. She actually had the opportunity to meet Buis this week.