Phillip Quarles
The Forum River Center employee
Phillip said he works on Christmas day every year. This year The Forum’s ice rink and restaurant will be open from 4-10 p.m. He said his family won’t have to change their plans much to suit his work schedule. “Santa comes early then we go to work,” he said. “We’ll do Christmas breakfast together.”
Melissa Howard
Vet tech, Culbreth Carr Watson Animal Clinic
Although the clinic isn’t technically open on Christmas day, Melissa and an accompanying veterinarian will still be going in to “treat and clean.” That means they’ll be going in to make sure any animals staying at the clinic get lots of love and attention and any treatment they may need and to make sure kennels are clean. “I’ll spend Christmas eve night with the family at my cousin’s house,” Melissa said. “It’s a family tradition to do it on Christmas eve with all the family, cousins, aunts and uncles. On Christmas day it’s just me and my son so it’s not a big deal if I have to go in to work for a while.”
Sarah Lane
Flight attendant, Delta
As a flight attendant, Rome native Sarah Lane will probably be somewhere in the sky on Christmas day. She’ll be finishing up a three-day trip. So while many families are unwrapping presents or enjoying a meal together, Sarah will be flying from Denver to Atlanta then Atlanta to Boston. “I’m based out of Boston so I’ll get home in Boston that day around 9:30 p.m.,” she said. Sarah was home to see her Rome family a few days ago. She said her family has been very gracious and understanding of her schedule. “If I ever start to get sad about working on Christmas, I just think about all the people who get to see their family because I’m flying them there.”
Devon Smyth
Director, William S. Davies Homeless Shelter
Devon and the staff at the homeless shelter will be working shifts throughout Christmas day to make sure the shelter stays open so residents have a safe, warm place to be on Christmas day. They’re working in shifts so that everyone might have the chance to spend some of the day with their own families. But then it’s right back to the shelter to make sure that residents (many of whom don’t have families of their own) can still have a good Christmas. “We will have guests in the house all day,” Smyth said. “Anytime we have guests in, there is staff available for them. The community has been generous to provide Christmas presents for each guest (correct sizes and specific gifts for each one) that will be under the tree that morning.”
Claudia Hamilton
LivingProof Recovery
Claudia and the staff of LivingProof Recovery on Shorter Avenue will be working on Christmas day because they know it’s important that their doors be open to people who need them. Living Proof is a Recovery Community Organization, a nonprofit led by people in long-term recovery, providing support services to others who are in or seeking recovery. They offer a variety of services and activities. “We need people to serve coffee, greet, clean up and childcare,” Claudia said. “We’ll just meet here and hang out (from 4-8 p.m. on Christmas day) because a lot of these people don’t have a place where they’re welcome. We are family.”
Abeed Bawa
Driver, Lyft / Uber
As a driver for Lyft and Uber, Abeed will be spending much of Christmas day chauffeuring Rome residents around to all the places they need to go. He’ll also head to Atlanta where there’s often a shortage of drivers on big holidays, he said. But his kids come first. Abeed will spend the morning enjoying Christmas with his boys, after which he’ll hop in the car and begin his shift. “I gotta drop my boys off around noon so my shift will start immediately after that,” he said. “I can pretty much work when I want to so the hours are flexible but I want to work as much as I can that day.”
Robert Hortman
Pilot, FedEx
Robert will have an interesting Christmas night. After waking up at his home in Rome and opening presents with his kids, He’ll then go to his parents’ house for a late lunch. After that he’ll be on the clock and will be “deadheading” — getting into position by catching a Delta flight to New Orleans, Louisiana where his FedEx plane will be waiting. From there he’ll be the pilot and will fly to various cities including Memphis, Bost and Newark working until New Year’s Eve. But Robert is quick to point out that he is lucky to have the schedule he does. “I leave on Christmas day but I get to see my family the whole week prior,” he said. “Most of my military friends and deployed and have been for months.”
Kyle Doegg
Area General Manager, Bowl New England
Rome native Kyle Doegg will be working a few hours on Christmas Day at Bowl New England in Birmingham, Alabama but will manage to get some family time in, as well as a little bit of driving. “I’ll start the day waking up at home with the family,” he said. “Then after gifts and breakfast, drive to Birmingham to finalize event details for the week and answer phones. Our payroll is due on Tuesday so I’ll finish payroll and leave around 3 or 4 p.m. to get back home to Rome to celebrate with out-of-town family.”