Work to start on Booger Hollow bridge replacement
Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord said it's the last bridge before the Polk County line, near Lewis Road. The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded the $1.2 million contract to Baldwin Paving Co. Inc. of Marietta.
"It's a good deal for us," McCord said. "GDOT engineered it. They're going to manage it and handle construction and we get the benefit."
The project also includes improvements to the approaches to the bridge.
Plans also are in the works to replace the Turner McCall bridge over the Etowah River near downtown Rome, but it's likely to be at least five years before construction starts.
Joseph Ciavarro, planning engineer for GDOT District 6, said original plans were to maintain the current four-lane configuration. However, the lead designer determined that wouldn't allow room for traffic during the installation.
"They're redoing the plan now for a wider bridge with more capacity," Ciavarro told members of the Transportation Policy Committee Tuesday, adding that a concept team meeting is scheduled for the fall.
The bridge between Riverbend and Broad Street is part of a major commercial artery for traffic moving through Rome and Floyd County. An average of 37,000 vehicles cross the bridge each day and that number is expected to keep rising.
County Commissioner Scotty Hancock urged state officials to do whatever they can to keep the project moving.
"We get a lot of questions about that from citizens. There are a lot of people interested in that," Hancock said.
The quarterly TPC meeting brings together city, county, state and federal transportation officials to update each other on various projects on tap in the county.
Both Rome and Floyd County will be getting an increase in their annual Local Maintenance & Improvement Grant from the state in 2019.
Rome Public Works Director Chris Jenkins said the city's allocation will go to $447,000, up from $441,000 this year. The program is mainly used for resurfacing but Jenkins said he wants to include sidewalks in the budget he's drawing up.
McCord said the award will be $1,172,000 for work on roads in the unincorporated area, compared to $1,092,000 in 2018. The money is distributed from the state gas tax, which was reformulated as an excise tax in mid-2015.
In another state-funded project, crews will be starting in August to lay high-visibility reflective striping on about 34 miles of road around the county.