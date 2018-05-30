Work to restore 86-year old Myra H houseboat is finally underway
Bob Harris has his fingers crossed that volunteers working to restore the 86-year old houseboat Myra H can complete the task by the end of the year.
"We still haven't figured out yet where it is going to be displayed," Harris said during a work-day on the old vessel Wednesday
Harris said his top priority for a place to showcase the old house boat is still somewhere close to the Rome-Floyd ECO River Education Center.
"Ben (Winkelman) has thousands of kids coming through there every year and this would be just another plus for the center," Harris said.
It has been four months since a consortium of volunteers relocated the old Myra H riverboat from the Lock and Dam park to a storage building on General Electric property in West Rome.
Miller Crane Service of Cedartown and Taylor Transportation of Taylorsville donated their services to carefully move the old vessel to its present location on Redmond Circle in February where it is protected from the elements.
The 54-foot boat was constructed in 1932 for Pierce Harris. Jimmy Lovelace, who has two half-sisters, Kyle Vasser and Linda Studard, who were grandchildren to Harris said he always heard the boat was constructed over the frame of an old barge.
After pulling off some rotten plans on the bow of the front Wednesday, he spent several minutes trying to peer inside the underbelly of the craft to see exactly what the frame looked like.
Retired Rome Assistant City Manager Jim Dixon, an avid boater himself, worked with retired Community Development Director Ron Sitterding to build a platform Wednesday to permit easy access to the boat for the volunteers who are performing the restoration work.
Bob Harris, no relation to Pierce, said much of the exterior of the boat needs a lot of work but the interior was still in pretty good shape. The ships wheel still sits below a front window looking out over the bow. Two very old metal bed-frames flank the wheel along the interior walls. An old ice chest still sits inside along with a wooden barrel water cooler.
Harris said Paul Jackson at MN Millwork has agreed to donate white oak planks to replace the rotted wood on the paddlewheel. The Rome Area Heritage Foundation has also agreed to make a $1,500 grant toward the restoration work.
The Pierce Harris family donated the boat to the Junior Service League of Rome in the early 1980s and it sat at Chieftains Museum for many years before it was moved to the Lock and Dam as efforts to restore much of the museum’s property to its original state were getting underway about 20 years ago.
Parts from the old steamboat Dixie, which sank at the confluence of the rivers after a fire in 1914, are also stored at the GE property. Plans for displaying those artifacts are still uncertain.