Drivers coming into Rome from the south on U.S. 411 usually must stay in the left lane to exit onto Turner McCall Boulevard — but a temporary detour will be in place this weekend.
The bridge approaching the Ledbetter Interchange will be closed for construction from Saturday until Monday. Drivers will be directed toward the right, to exit onto Dean Avenue. The road funnels into Turner McCall at East 11th Street.
“We certainly hope that all motorists watch out for these detour signs and are extra cautious while approaching this work zone,” said Grant Waldrop, district engineer at the Georgia Department of Transportation office in White.
District GDOT spokesman Mohamed Arafa said the detour will stay in place from 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, until 5 a.m. on Monday, July 22.
"This operation is part of a combined project to rehabilitate the bridge in Floyd County and one in Haralson County," Arafa said.
The Floyd County road is also labeled U.S. 27 and Ga. 1 at the point where the detour will occur. The Haralson County bridge is on Ga. 8 over the Tallapoosa River.
Crews are replacing the concrete caps on the columns, repairing the decks and driving surface where needed, straightening damaged steel beams with a heat process and painting the steel substructures.
The LC Whitford Co. based in Wellsville, New York, won the contract and started work in early March. The construction cost for both bridges is set at $1,497,887.
Arafa said the project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2020.
Message boards will be in place to direct drivers at the start of the detour on U.S. 411 and along the Dean Avenue route.