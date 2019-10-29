Developer Wayne Robinson is hoping the weather cooperates for a quick turnaround on plans to replace the facade at Crawdaddy’s, 239 Broad St. If the weather allows, Robinson plans to start the work Sunday, Nov. 3, and complete the project as quickly as possible with minimal disruptions to the restaurant’s daily operations.
Robinson said plans are to replace the stucco front that was put on years ago and create a whole new look. Restaurant owner Dereck Brady said he’s hoping to be open regular hours throughout the construction period, adding that since he’s not open for lunch Tuesday through Friday that contractors will have plenty of time to get work done without interrupting dinner guests in the evening.
The glass frontage will be replaced and the facade will be pushed out flush to the actual front of the building to create additional space inside.
Brady said he plans to add an oyster bar once the renovations are complete and is already searching for an oyster shucker.
“I know there is somebody out there,” he said. The extra space will also allow Brady to have some interior waiting space for customers.
Robinson said the plans also include a stairway that will lead to a future loft apartment on the second floor. “I think it will just be one. Two, if I do smaller ones, but I may just do one large one,” Robinson said. The actual construction of an apartment will be undertaken at a later time.
The Rome developer and restaurateur is still moving forward with plans for a mixed-use retail and residential development on West Third Street next to the Courtyard by Marriott. “We had a meeting with a couple of people that are bidding for the construction of it, so we hope to have all of that wrapped up by the first of December and have a Spring construction start,” Robinson said
The West Third Street development will include retail space on the ground floor, a large restaurant and a mixture of condominiums and apartments on levels that will overlook the levee and Oostanaula River. “We are looking at somewhere in the 20s on the number of condos and mid-40s on apartments.” The building would be six stories tall.
Finally, Robinson said that his plans for apartments on Riverside Parkway between Chieftains Museum and Fuddruckers are currently on hold. “Depending on how the West Third Street evolves and gets started, I still have plans to do the apartments on that property as well. I got busy working on West Third and put it on the back burner,” said Robinson