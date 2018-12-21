First responders rescued a woman after her vehicle went into the Etowah River from Riverbend Drive around 4:30 p.m. today.
According to Lt. Danny Story of Rome police, a female teen was traveling on Riverbend Drive Friday evening when she hydroplaned near Chef Chen Buffet and went into the Etowah River.
The female climbed on top of the pickup truck and floated downriver to TJ Maxx where the truck sank and she held onto a tree branch. Firefighters on scene climbed down the embankment and threw ropes to her and pulled her out.
There will be no attempt to pull the vehicle out of the river due to high water levels said Battalion Chief Greg Abbot with the Rome Fire Department.