Woman found guilty of cruelty to elderly person
A Cave Spring woman was sentenced to 12 years, to serve three in prison, on Tuesday after a jury found her guilty of pouring hot coffee down the back of her 82-year-old grandfather, who was letting her stay at his home.
According to Assistant District Attorney Kayleigh Carter:
Cassie Hendrix, 33, of 20 Park St., was found guilty on charges of cruelty to an elderly person, theft by taking, criminal trespass, and battery under the Family Violence Act.
Floyd County Superior Court Judge Tami Colston ordered Hendrix to be taken to an inpatient women’s facility for substance abuse treatment upon being released from custody at the end of her sentence.
Hendrix had been taking Xanax from her grandfather, which he was prescribed, and she become irate when he refused to let her have any of the pills on Feb. 25.
She then poured the coffee down his back, causing a mild burn, damaged items in the home and hit him. She also threw some items at him.
Cave Spring police arrested Hendrix after her grandfather called 911.
Her grandfather had taken her into his home in Cave Spring to help provide a stable situation for her.
Carter said that during the one-day trial she refused to take responsibility for the incident and continued to blame her grandfather for what happened. She also denied having any problem with drugs.
Hendrix was represented by Andrew Watson, an assistant public defender for the Rome Judicial Circuit.