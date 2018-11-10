A Rome woman, who is believed to have been in the process of making a move to Alabama, died from injuries sustained in a wreck on Ga. 20 in Coosa late Friday night.
According to the Georgia State Patrol:
The victim, Vanessa Ruth Johnson, 62, was westbound on the Alabama Highway heading toward Alabama when she struck a car driven by Amber Eason, 22, of Rome head on.
The wreck occurred near the intersection of Lake Park near a BP convenience store and Martha's Skillet around 9:30 p.m. Coroner Gene Proctor pronounced Johnson dead around 10:30 p.m.
Eason was taken to the Floyd Medical Center where she was treated for her injuries and released.