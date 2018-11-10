Nov 10 fatal wreck Vanessa Ruth Johnson

Rome-Floyd County firefighters look over the wreckage of a 1994 Honda Accord that Vanessa Ruth Johnson, 62, was driving when she hit another car head on just west of Coosa High School Friday night. Johnson was pronounced dead by Coroner Gene Proctor around 10:30 Friday night. / Photo contributed Dan Scott

A Rome woman, who is believed to have been in the process of making a move to Alabama, died from injuries sustained in a wreck on Ga. 20 in Coosa late Friday night.

According to the Georgia State Patrol:

The victim, Vanessa Ruth Johnson, 62, was westbound on the Alabama Highway heading toward Alabama when she struck a car driven by Amber Eason, 22, of Rome head on.

The wreck occurred near the intersection of Lake Park near a BP convenience store and Martha's Skillet around 9:30 p.m. Coroner Gene Proctor pronounced Johnson dead around 10:30 p.m.

Eason was taken to the Floyd Medical Center where she was treated for her injuries and released.