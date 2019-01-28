Rome City Schools and Floyd County Schools students and teachers are off today due to the threat of winter weather. On Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced the closure of state offices today in 35 counties across North Georgia.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College, Georgia Highlands College and Darlington Schools are all closed as well.
Floyd County administration offices decided to delay opening until 11:00 a.m. following a Monday briefing with Tim Herrington, the county's emergency management agency director.
"Tim does a good job of keeping us, keeping everybody informed on conditions," County Manager Jamie McCord said.
All jurors are asked to report at 12:45 p.m. today for Floyd County Court, but jurors should call the message line before reporting for updated information.
Meanwhile, Rome public works crews have made brine to spray on the roads, using a system they built with components in their inventory following spare parts following the "blizzard" of 2016 that nearly shut down the state. McCord said county crews will be using that brine as well.
"We were going to make our own system but (Rome Public Works Director) Chris Jenkins said they could make brine faster than they could use it," McCord said.
City offices will delay opening until 11 a.m. today and may close altogether if conditions call for it.
“We’ll know pretty early in the morning if we need to amend our plan and stay closed,” said Rome City Manager Sammy Rich.
County officials rescheduled as many meetings set for today as possible.
As of Monday evening, the National Weather Service was calling for 1-3 inches of snowfall across Northwest Georgia. A winter storm warning was issues on Monday for the area and will last from 3 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. Today’s predicted high is 35 degrees with a 90 percent chance of precipitation.
Polk County and Gordon County Schools are also closed.
The Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District office in Rome and county health department clinical and environmental health offices in Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, and Walker counties will be closed today as well.
The following 35 counties are affected by closure of state offices:
Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Gilmer, Gordon, Gwinnett, Habersham, Hall, Haralson, Heard, Lumpkin, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Rabun, Towns, Union, Walker, Whitfield and White.
Some local businesses are delaying openings this morning, including Harbin Clinic which will delay opening until 10 a.m.
As usual, wintry precipitation can lead to difficulty traveling, especially on the roadways. Patches of black ice are possible even when precipitation appears to have melted. Authorities advise citizens to only venture out if necessary when roads are dangerous and to use extreme caution while traveling.