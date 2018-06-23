Winners of AP Georgia media contest are announced
ATLANTA (AP) — The Associated Press announced winners of the 2017 Georgia Associated Press Media Editors contest on Saturday.
Winners were announced in Atlanta, and Rome News-Tribune staff took home several awards.
RN-T.com won a second place award for the Best Website. Judges commented, “Excellent use of photos and entry points along with a clean, effective design.”
Associate editor Doug Walker won second place in the Best Business Writing category for his entry, “Downtown Needs to be Dealt With in a Consistent Manner."
And Sports Editor Jeremy Stewart won third place in the Best Sports Action Photo category for his entry “Girls Backstroke.”
More than two dozen news organizations submitted 550 entries in the contest.
The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing 1,400 newspapers and 5,000 broadcast stations in the United States.