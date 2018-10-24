Romans got to literally take a trip back in time Wednesday at the annual Where Romans Rest tour put on by Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism.
Participants were led through Myrtle Hill Cemetery and stopped to listen to four grave hosts who acted out how life was in Rome during World War I. The tour focused on World War I this year to commemorate the Armistice of Nov. 11, 1918, which ended the conflict. That date is now known as Veterans Day.
Tours attendees listened to the story of Jane Adams Dean Miller who stood next to her family’s lot and told the story of how she planted the 34 magnolia trees along the bottom of Myrtle Hill Cemetery 90 years ago to honor the 34 soldiers from Floyd County who lost their lives during the Great War. Miller was portrayed by Mary Elena Kirk, who said she very much enjoyed researching her role.
Participants also learned about Charles Graves, a private in the U.S. Army who became historically recognized as the Known Soldier from World War I. His story was told by his mother, Mary Graves, who was portrayed by Lisa Smith. Smith told the story of how Graves was killed in France and was buried there for four years before being brought to New York city. It was there a blindfolded sailor selected his name off of the manifest to be recognized as the Known Soldier and plans were made for him to be buried in Arlington Cemetery in Virginia. His mother fought this and had him buried in his family’s plot at Antioch Cemetery until he was moved without her knowledge to his final resting place at Myrtle Hill Cemetery.
The tours were led by members of Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism who made occasional stops to point out the symbolism in the various headstones at Myrtle Hill Cemetery. This tour happens exclusively one day a year. For more information visit Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism website at romegeorgia.org.