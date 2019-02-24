I am a person who likes to know what goes on behind the wall. What transpires inside the gate is of interest to me. “What’s the word on the inside?” might be one of my mantras.
Thus my name appeared on the list to gain entrance into grand opening ceremonies for a little company you may have heard of: Facebook.
The social media behemoth chose my little village of Los Lunas, New Mexico, as the location for its new data center back in 2016, and this morning the first phase of the affair launched.
New Mexico’s new governor, Michele Lujan Grisham, strode in just before the appointed hour, and there were state senators, state representatives, representatives of Washington, D.C., political officers and other dignitaries all the way down to the esteemed Mayor Charles Griego of our own village.
My wife’s institution, University of New Mexico — Valencia, was well represented with the CEO, the dean and numbers of its Board of Visitors. I believe that I am correct in that I was the only dean’s arm candy in attendance.
Word on the street is that the fence for the new data center came in at $18 million. Three sturdy, private security officers manned the imposing and formal entrance to what they call a “campus.”
Custom-made signs with the familiar Facebook logo guided me toward a parking lot in front of the main entrance to the center, but I didn’t need them. There was a formidable security force in place and custom ATVs buzzed from all points of the compass.
I was questioned thoroughly and then guided to my parking place. Media types, cameras and tripods in tow, scuttled toward the entrance. The buildings looked as if a combined committee from the CIA and an avant-garde German design team designed them. Modernissimo.
A very cheerful group greeted me upon my entrance to a small lobby. After a tense second, my name was located on the sacred list. I was given a Facebook lanyard/tag and I was immediately informed that I “could keep it!” The obligatory sticker bearing my handwritten name was affixed to my blazer.
Facebook representatives and even more security officers guided me at intervals of around six feet, and after a turn I entered the center’s dining area crowded with distinguished visitors and me.
A casually-dressed Facebook administrator welcomed everyone. The handsome Georgia Tech graduate (this was revealed in a subsequent conversation) stood in front of a large digital screen festooned with Facebook logos and launched an hour of speeches and celebratory remarks.
I was pleased that the governor linked the new Facebook Center with the recent purchase of nearby Albuquerque Studios by show business titan Netflix. New Mexico doesn’t have a lot of traditional industry, and high tech and show business are golden here.
Instead of a traditional ribbon cutting, the governor and the Facebook administrator pressed down a huge, Facebook-style “Like” button and just like that the center was open for business, or at least data storage.
We assembled behind a Facebook representative for a tour. I was going to see what transpires behind those digitally-locked doors.
We first entered a huge room filled with hundreds of computer stations, each customized with the user’s style and taste. I wondered if one gets into trouble checking one’s personal Facebook page while working for Facebook.
We were quickly ushered into a building that boggled the imagination in terms of size and space. The heart of the data center was right out of Star Trek, with acres upon acres of digital storage devices blinking while simultaneously putting pictures of cats on your home computer screens.
The guides filled our brains with tons of factoids about digital storage, temperatures and design. As quickly as we were there we were gently ushered out, and the bright New Mexico sun greeted us above another phalanx of security personnel waving us toward the campus exit.
As I stood near row upon row of digital storage devices back in the building (they are currently building three more to match the one in place), all I could think about was that possibly somewhere in this building is a small spot holding my birthday, pictures of my family, blurbs for my “Martin” books, pictures of great cocktails I’ve constructed and heartwarming photos of my dogs. In essence, the sophisticated network contains and holds a significant part of my life.
The gigantic room felt sterile in its robotic efficiency, yet the contents of those devices were anything but. Like many, I’m conflicted. Do people know too much about me, or think they do? Would “Big Brother” use my personal information for ill? Mark Zuckerberg, what have you truly wrought?
Head down to Swift & Finch, order yourself a good cup of coffee, read this column again and discuss. I’ll do the same out here at Café Europa in the little village of Los Lunas, New Mexico, now a rural locale with a huge and powerful new friend.
Former Roman Harry Musselwhite is the author of “Martin the Guitar” and is an award-winning filmmaker.