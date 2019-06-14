What's next for Rome City Schools' buses

School officials breathed a sigh of relief Monday night during a called board meeting after city school Superintendent Lou Byars announced the system had been granted an extension to use city buses to transport students until the end of 2019.
Byars held up a letter from the Georgia Department of Transportation that changed the systems original deadline of Aug. 1 to provide their own transportation for students. This extended deadline is good news for the system whose 35 brand new buses that were purchased in May will not be arriving until Nov. 1.
“The Department recognizes that complying with the implementation date will still be challenging ... Please begin educating parents and children on the new procedures as soon as possible,” the letter from GDOT Transit Program Manager Leigh Ann Trainer reads.
The 35-year agreement between the city of Rome and the school system allowed the system to transport students to school using city buses instead of having to purchase their own.
When the announcement was made in February city and school officials began scrambling to come up with what to do next. The board voted early in May to purchase new school buses outright using money from their general fund which cost an estimated $3.2 million for the 35 new school buses.
Purchasing the buses was only the first step in the the school system needed to do to fully break away from relying on city buses for transportation. The next steps will be for the system to hire drivers and other transportation personnel as well as find a place to put the newly purchased buses.
Byars said he has had talks with city bus drivers about the possibility of them working full or part time with RCS and said there has been some interest. The system has also posted the job listings on their website — https://www.rcs.rome.ga.us/rome — under the Human Resources section.
The drivers who come over from the RTD will have to be re-certified since school bus drivers have different licenses than city school drivers. This training could take up to several months. Any new hires would also need to be certified and local school systems like Floyd and Bartow County have offered to lend RCS a hand in training bus drivers before the deadline.
At the spring board retreat Byars told the board he had a real estate proposition he wanted to discuss with the board regarding school bus storage. Since the retreat, the board has also gone into closed session during two recent board meetings where they discussed real estate. Under Georgia law, however, board members do not have to disclose what is discussed in closed session and no official announcement has been made about whether or not these discussions pertained to the school bus issue.
All of this would have had to have been completed by Aug. 1, which put pressure on the system to get everything done as quickly as possible. Byars told the board after the decision was made to purchase new buses that he was going to again request that the GDOT extend the Aug. 1 deadline, which they had refused to do in the past.
With the announcement of a new Jan. 1 deadline, the system can take more time in proceeding with adapting to handling their own transportation system. One of the first steps that is being taken is training students and getting them familiar with the new school buses which vary from the white Tripper buses that usually pick them up.
Byars said Monday night the system will be bringing the new yellow buses to elementary schools to get the younger children used to the new vehicles. This is to minimize confusion when the school buses arrive to pick up students for the first time, a concern Byars has expressed several times throughout the transportation planning process.