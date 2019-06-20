Plans to put a new restaurant in a vacant building at 401 W. Third St. in the River District will go before the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission at a special called meeting Monday.
The citizen board will hold public hearings on four zoning applications at 2:30 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St. Their regular monthly meeting scheduled for July 4 is canceled.
The West Third Street parcel is next to the Rome Tennis Center. It's across the street from the tract next to Courtyard by Marriott where developer Wayne Robinson plans a $25 million structure with shops, restaurants and residences.
Brooks Building Group is seeking Urban Mixed Use zoning for the 0.12-acre parcel that is currently zoned Community Commercial.
A report from Planning Director Artagus Newell notes that UMU zoning is necessary to address the lack of parking space, since the building takes up almost all of the parcel. A more flexible category designed for in-town redevelopment, UMU allows shared street parking.
"The proposed use and zoning are a needed shot in the arm to help jump-start other additional redevelopment within the River District," the report reads.
Two applications from the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority also are up for review.
The authority needs a special use permit to build a duplex at 1312 and 1314 Maple Ave. It also plans a duplex at 303 E. 14th St., which is currently zoned for commercial development. The application for that project seeks residential zoning and a special-use permit.
Newell's report notes that the authority has been working in East Rome to raze substandard homes and replace them with affordable housing.
Special-use permits are required before duplexes can be built amid the existing single-family homes but, "densifying urban areas as opposed to creating additional sprawl is wise," the report states.
Also on the agenda is a request from Jeff Kehl for High-Density Traditional Residential zoning to allow a single-family home at 4 Colonial Drive. It's currently zoned for commercial use and housing a daycare.
Returning the lot to residential use, "is a win for the Summerville Park neighborhood, which has repeatedly attempted to fight off encroachment of commercial development," the report reads.
Planning Commission members will hear details of each proposal and take comments from neighbors and other interested parties before making their recommendations. The Rome City Commission will hold public hearings and make the final rulings at its July 8 meeting.