West End Elementary students keeping bee-sy
This is the first year West End has trained students in beekeeping.
Michael Rios-Campos, a sixth grader at West End Elementary School who is currently being trained as a beekeeper, enjoys learning all the ins and outs of becoming a beekeeper with Abbott-Fuller and Meyers.
“Beekeeping is so much fun. I love putting on the suit and getting in there with the bees — it is exciting,” said Rios-Campos.
“The first time I ever dealt with the bees I was a little bit hesitant, but now I look forward to getting in the suit and learning about bee keeping,” said Tripp Watterson, sixth grader and aspiring beekeeper.
Tiffany Abbott-Fuller, instructional coach, and Steve Meyers, kindergarten teacher, both beekeepers at West End, explained the process of feeding — giving the bees sugar water — as well as the process for the main purpose of working with the bees — which was testing for varroa mites.
“Varroa mites are external parasites that attack honey bees by positioning themselves on the abdomen part of the bee. Here they suck the blood from the bees, producing viruses while weakening and shortening the bee’s life,” Meyers said. “Untreated infestations of varroa mites will increase and may kill colonies in the long run.”
They test the bees for mites using an alcohol wash method.
“Based on the numbers we count today, will determine whether or not we need to treat in the future,” Abbott-Fuller said.
“Right now, we are in the dearth, meaning there is not much pollen or nectar out for the bees — meaning we have to supplement food with sugar water. Our sixth graders currently go out to the hive between two to three times a week to replace the sugar water. This is the safest method of introducing beekeeping to students, because there is no interaction with the bees,” she said.
“The end goal with our hives is to get to a place where we can harvest our own honey and teach our kids some financial literacy by selling the honey,” Abbott-Fuller said. “And of course, to continue teaching beekeeping and training our students so that they have a life-long skill.”