Weiss Dam west of Rome now subject to new scrutiny
A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Washington D.C. Circuit has vacated the 30 year licensure of seven Alabama Power dams on the CoosaRiver, including Weiss Dam. Several conservation groups, including American Rivers, the Alabama Rivers Alliance appealed the licensure, alleging it violated the National Environmental Policy Act, the Endangered Species Act and the Federal Power Act.
Attorneys for the Southern Environmental Law Center challenged the issuance of 30 year licenses in June 2013, arguing that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission did not complete sufficient environmental impact reviews as part of the relicensure and has asked that the licenses be reviewed and rewritten.
FERC denied that petition in April of 2016 prompting the conversation groups to file their appeal.
The Federal Power Act requires that “No license nay be issued unless the Commission first determines that the proposed project will be best adapted to a comprehensive plan for improving or developing; the relevant waterways”
NEPA obligates federal agencies to analyze the environmental consequences of proposed major federal actions while the Endangered Species Act broadly protects endangered and threatened animal, plant and aquatic species and their habitat.
The DC Appeals Court granted the appeal, finding that environmental assessments leading up to the relicensing “were arbitrary and capricious, insufficiently reasoned and unsupported by substantial evidence.”
The appeals panel wrote that the FERC decision “gave scant attention to those past actions that had led to, and were perpetuating, the Coosa River’s heavily damaged and fragile ecosystem.”