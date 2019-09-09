Floyd County workers reported a modest 2.2% increase in average weekly wages for the first quarter of 2019. The average worker in Floyd county made $835 a week, before taxes, as compared to $817 a week during the first quarter of 2018.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics report for the first quarter showed that wages were up in 10 of the 15 counties in the Northwest Georgia region in the first quarter of the year. Gordon, Bartow, Polk, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Fannin, Gilmer and Paulding counties all reported increases.
Murray, Pickens, Haralson, Dade and Chattooga counties each reported slight declines in the average weekly wage as compared to the first quarter a year ago.
Bartow County was tops in the Northwest Georgia region at $879 a week, followed by Whitfield at $871, Pickens at $869, Gordon at $865 and then Floyd at $835.
Gilmer County had the lowest average weekly wage during the first three months of 2019 at $628 a week. Chattooga County was just one position higher at $646 a week.
A more detailed look at the data for Floyd County workers shows that employees in the manufacturing sector earned an average of $1,119 a week during the first quarter of this year.
Missy Kendrick, president of the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority, said the numbers sounded right for manufacturing but she said she would not be surprised to see manufacturing wages continue to tick up as a shortage of workers serves to drive that amount up.
"That really paints a picture of the importance of high paying manufacturing jobs," Rome City Manager Sammy Rich said. "That's definitely a good sign and my hope is that we are able to lure and bring more of those to the community."
Employees in the finance sector of the economy made $1,012 a week, those in the education and health sector earned $849 a week on average during January, February and March. Construction worker gross checks were at an average of $887 and service sector workers earned $778 each week.
Among the lowest weekly wages reported - and possibly an argument for the importance of tipping when you go out to eat - were among the leisure and hospitality industry. The average weekly wage was only $334.