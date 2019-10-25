Rome residents wanting to cast early ballots for the Rome City Commission race this weekend can head up to historic Jackson Hill where polling stations will be set up in Rome Civic Center Saturday and Sunday.
Polls will be open at 402 Civic Center Drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Early voters also can cast ballots during the week at both the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E. Fourth Ave. and the Floyd County Health Department at 16 E. 12th St. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 1.
On Election Day, Nov. 5, polls in the six city precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Every registered voter in Rome can select three commission candidates in both Wards 1 and 3. The five candidates running in Ward 1 are incumbents Sundai Stevenson, Milton Slack and Bill Irmscher and challengers Mark Cochran and Jim Bojo. The four candidates running for Ward 3 seats are incumbents Bill Collins and Craig McDaniel and challengers Bonny Askew and J.J. Walker Seifert.
Voters also will decide whether establishments with at least 50% of sales in alcohol will be able to serve drinks starting at 11 a.m. on Sundays, instead of the current 12:30 p.m. pour time. This is known as the "Brunch Bill."