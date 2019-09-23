Less than a week after firing at police his father's home in the Model area, a Rome man died on Chulio Road on Sunday afternoon during his second armed confrontation with law enforcement.
According to Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Floyd County Police Department and Floyd County Jail reports:
After searching for 28-year-old Jeffery Tyler Aycock - a member of the Ghost Face Gangsters - police found him at a cabin at 461 Chulio Road on Sunday around 2 p.m.
The Rome-Floyd SWAT team was called in. They cleared the woods around the cabin and made contact with Aycock who was inside the abandoned house. An officer shot him after Aycock pulled a gun and ignored commands from officers to drop the weapon.
Officers administered first aid and requested a life flight helicopter but approximately 15 minutes later canceled the request when medical personnel determined Aycock was dead.
This was the second armed confrontation Aycock had with police in less than a week.
Prior to that confrontation on Sunday police had been looking for him on warrants for probation violation and contempt of court. Before they initially found him on Sept. 17, police had been told he would likely try to flee.
He'd had a prison record with stints in the Department of Corrections for burglary and criminal damage to property. He'd been released from Lee State Prison on Nov. 1, 2018 after serving less than a year on felony obstruction charges.
When they found him at his father's house at 85 Sam Harris Road, Aycock told police he wasn't going back to jail before he opened fire on them.
Jail reports stated that was when his father, Todd Jefferey Aycock, blocked police from reaching his son who escaped in a white 2002 Chevrolet Suburban.
Todd Aycock is charged with felony hindering the apprehension of a criminal and is currently out on bond.
After leaving Sam Harris Road, Aycock went to 6034 Martha Berry Blvd. where police say James Wesley Craig gave him a different vehicle, a place to stay that night as well as a cell phone.
Craig was also arrested. He charged with felony hindering apprehension of a criminal and is also out on bond.
After the confrontation, the Floyd County Police Department sought help from the public and posted a picture of Aycock on their Facebook page encouraging anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them.
It wasn't until this past Sunday that they tracked him down to Chulio Road on where he was found in a empty cabin about a mile off the road. Two more people also face charges in aiding Aycock.
According to jail reports, the cabin and property belonged to Guy Anthony Haney, Jr. who knew Aycock was a wanted felon.
Haney was arrested after Sunday's shooting and booked in the Floyd County jail on felony hindering the apprehension of a criminal charges. Victoria Jade Shafer, 24, of 155 Price Road, was with Aycock Sunday evening according to jail reports and is also charged with felony hindering apprehension.
At this point the GBI has taken over the investigation into the shooting Sunday.
The GBI Medical Examiner's Office in Decatur will perform an autopsy on Aycock on Wednesday. After the GBI's investigation is completed they will release their findings to the Floyd County District Attorney's Office for review.