Wedding venue, mini-mart up for votes Tuesday
Dozens of residents are expected to show up Tuesday for public hearings on proposed land-use projects that have divided their neighborhoods.
The Floyd County Commission has scheduled the most controversial ones first: A request for a special-use permit to open a wedding venue on Reynolds Bend Road and one for commercial zoning to allow a new convenience store next to the Silver Creek Mini Market.
Hearings on eight other applications also are on the agenda for the meeting that starts at 6 p.m. in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave.
Commissioners also are slated to get the results of the county's 2017 audit during their 4 p.m. caucus. Outside audit firm Mauldin & Jenkins is expected to make a presentation.
The Rome-Floyd County Planning Commission is sending no recommendation on the proposed wedding venue. The citizen panel ended its hearing earlier this month with a 3 to 3 tie vote.
William and Lacey Reins of Cumming want to buy the historic 1800s hall on eight acres at 248 Reynolds Bend Road and rent it out for receptions and other events. William Reins said the property would be screened and fenced and all events would be indoors.
A contingent of neighbors are vocally opposed, contending the activity would bring noise and traffic problems to their rural area.
The planning commission recommended approval, 5 to 1, of Nilesh Patel's plans to demolish an existing building and put a convenience store with gas pumps on his property at 5701 Rockmart Highway. He'll need community commercial zoning of the agriculture residential tract to proceed.
Petitions for and against the new store have been circulating and hundreds of people have weighed in.
County Manager Jamie McCord reminded the board in a June 12 briefing that the Commission rejected a similar rezoning application about four years ago. The Rome-Floyd planning staff recommended denial of this one.
"There is a store right next to it," Commissioner Scotty Hancock noted.
Planning Commission members unanimously backed the other proposals:
♦ Joe and Dani Silva are seeking a special-use permit to turn the old Lindale Mill into a venue for special events such as farmers markets, craft fairs, weddings and concerts.
♦ Randy Gentry needs a special-use permit to put a mini-warehouse storage facility on a 3-acre tract at 3142 Maple Road. near the Lindale Piggly Wiggly.
♦ Benjamin Vann is asking for heavy industrial zoning for the 14-acre Valley Wood Inc. tract at 5757 Alabama Highway. next to Plant Hammond. Plans are to bring in a pole mill from Chattooga County. Several nearby property owners expressed concern about the noise and debris, but planning commission members said the corridor is already an active industrial zone.
♦ Floyd County is asking for heavy industrial zoning on two residential tracts it bought to fold into neighboring industrial parks. The 4.26-acre property is at 113 Old Shannon Road. and the 10.7-acre property is on Plainville Road.
♦ Also, Rodney Towe needs a special-use permit to replace a burned out manufactured home at 2 Holland Dr. and Bethany Daniel needs residential zoning to sell an existing home at 2524 Callier Springs Road. The property is currently zoned for light industrial use.
Commissioners also are expected to approve on Tuesday a list of roads to submit to the Georgia Department of Transportation for repaving under its annual grant program. The county is slated to get $1.1 million in the 2019 Local Maintenance & Improvement Grant award.