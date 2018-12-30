Rain is in the forecast again today but Sunday was relatively dry, making the Town Green a magnet for strollers keeping an eye on Rome's rising rivers.
"All the walking trails are covered," said Wayne Towe, pointing to the banks of the Oostanaula River.
Towe and his friend Charles Garrett of Lindale had stopped first at Lock & Dam Park, where the Coosa River was almost to the top of the boat ramp. Garrett said he's seen the rivers higher, but not in recent memory.
The Piwowarski family of Maryland, visiting Rome for a wedding, were all leaning over the railing to get a better glimpse of some activity happening under the Chief John Ross Memorial Pedestrian Bridge.
"It looks like a beaver is building a house there," Mark Piwowarski said as his children called to a family on the bridge to look down at the swimming rodent.
Jessica Steiner quickly took her children Lilia, 6, and Cooper, 2, to an observation point above the piling where a tangle of branches was starting to take on a shape. They and her husband, Vance Steiner, came from North Carolina for Christmas with his parents, Bill and Mary Ann Steiner of Rome.
Meanwhile, Bill Steiner was talking with Rome resident Ira Levy, who had paused on his afternoon walk to consider the chances of Floyd County breaking a precipitation record this year.
"This is from the rain two days ago, so it could go higher," Levy said, watching the fast-moving current. "We need water, but not all at once."
The Oostanaula is forecast to rise past its 20.89-foot height registered at 7 p.m. Sunday by the National Weather Service, although it's not expected to hit the 25-foot flood stage.
The NWS is forecasting as much as a quarter-inch of rain today and a half-inch tonight, to close out 2018. With total rainfall for the year at 66.84 inches as of 7 p.m. Sunday, that's not likely to break the modern-day record of 68.56 inches in 1964.
But the rain is expected to continue on into 2019.
There's a 50 percent chance of showers Tuesday — New Year's Day — with a high near 62 dropping to a low of 43 at night.
On Wednesday, the chance of precipitation rises to 80 percent so expect showers, along with temperatures ranging from a high of 49 to a low of 39.
Showers are also likely Thursday, when a high near 48 during the day is expected to fall to about 33 at night. That could mean some snow, according to the NWS.
By Friday, though, the sun should be back and temperatures are forecast to rise into the 50s for the weekend.
The NWS has relaxed some of the flood warnings issued Saturday, except for the Coosa near Plant Hammond. The level there is remaining fairly steady at 571.4 feet, just over the 570-foot flood stage.
At Lock & Dam Park, the Coosa was holding at 0.20 feet below the 24-foot flood stage at that spot.